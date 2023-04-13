ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur man gets 10 years RI for investment fraud

April 13, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Coimbatore on Thursday sentenced a man hailing from Tiruppur to undergo ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for cheating investors of ₹2.37 crore in 2015.

Judge A.S. Ravi, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore, awarded the punishment and a fine of ₹52.50 lakh to S.P. Kalaimani, a resident of Thaneer Pandal Kattu Thottam at Vellakoil near Kangayam in Tiruppur district.

The Economic Offences Wing had booked Kalaimani and three others - Palanisamy Gounder, T. Saminathan and R. Sivasubramaniam - on charges of cheating 24 investors of ₹ 2,37,97,000 by promising to give higher returns for their deposits. The accused ran five investment firms.

The court found Kalaimani guilty of the charges against him and convicted him on Thursday. It acquitted the three others. Special public prosecutor Kannan appeared for the prosecution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US