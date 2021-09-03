Tiruppur man gets 10 years imprisonment in emu scam

Coimbatore

03 September 2021 23:46 IST

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Friday awarded 10 years imprisonment to a man from Tiruppur who ran an emu farm and cheated depositors of over ₹ 62 lakh.

Special Public Prosecutor S. Manickaraj, who appeared on behalf of the State government, said that A.G. Kumar (46) was the proprietor of Sri Kuberan Emu Farms at Rayapuram in Tiruppur city from October 2011 to March 2013.

During this period, he advertised two schemes with monetary incentives to lure investors, following which 41 depositors paid ₹ 62.51 lakh in these schemes.

The emu farm did not repay the money to the depositors and the accused absconded, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by N. Rajamani from Dharapuram, who was one of the depositors, the Economic Offences Wing, Coimbatore, registered a case against Kumar under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the TNPID Act in May 2014.

On Friday, Judge A.S. Ravi awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 40 lakh on the accused Kumar.

As the accused did not appear before the special court, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, according to Mr. Manickaraj.