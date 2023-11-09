Tiruppur man arrested for uploading obscene photos, videos of women on Instagram

November 09, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city arrested a 32-year-old man from Tiruppur who uploaded obscene photos and videos of several women, including his relatives, through a social media platform.

R. Sathish, a resident of Thiruneelakandapuram in Tirupur city, was arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by a 24-year-old woman from Coimbatore.

The woman complained that her morphed images were uploaded by an Instagram account, which also shared her mobile number. The woman started receiving calls and vulgar messages from several mobile numbers.

The cybercrime police launched an investigation to trace the fake Instagram account holder by registering a case under Sections 385 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 66 C and 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The police zeroed in on Sathish by tracing the internet protocol (IP) address of the device he used to create the Instagram account and upload obscene contents.

The woman was shocked by the arrest of Sathish as he had accompanied her to the cybercrime station to lodge a complaint. The accused told the police that he committed the crime as none of his relatives respected him. During investigation, it was also found out that the man created a total of nine Instagram profiles, which he used to circulate obscene content.

Sathish was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.