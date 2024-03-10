Tiruppur man arrested for spreading rumours on child trafficking

March 10, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The police have arrested a man from Tiruppur on charges of spreading rumours about child trafficking. R. Arumugam (50), a resident of Bharathi Nagar at Vavipalayam near Neruperichal in Tiruppur, was arrested by the police on Saturday.

A construction worker by occupation, Arumugam received a message on a WhatsApp group, which said that a person from a northern State of India was involved in abducting and trafficking children in Madurai.

According to the police, Arumugam edited the message, which read that the said person has been roaming in Neruperichal and Vavipalayam areas. He circulated the message, requesting the public to take care of their children.

The police came across the fake message and Arumugam was booked by the Tiruppur city cybercrime police, based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Murugesan attached to Thirumuruganpoondi police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested Arumugam late on Saturday night and produced him before a judge. He was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The Tirupur City Police have warned of taking action against persons who spread such fake messages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT