Tiruppur man arrested for cheating job aspirants

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Tiruppur City Police arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of cheating a job aspirant of ₹3.9 lakh.

According to the police, a special team from the CCB arrested R. Kannan on Kangeyam Road in Nallur on Friday. In April, S. Jeevaraj from Rasipuram in Namakkal district petitioned Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police A.G. Babu that he had contacted the accused in December last year after seeing an online advertisement regarding job in foreign countries.

The accused had allegedly assured the complainant of a job at a chocolate company in Canada, following which Mr. Jeevaraj sent the accused ₹3.9 lakh in several instalments. However, there had been no response in the following months from the accused, the police said. Hence, based on the complaint, the CCB police booked Kannan under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code in April.

A special team supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCB) A. Veluchamy and led by Inspector M. Muniammal began the probe, during which it was revealed that the accused had allegedly cheated job aspirants from various districts by falsely assuring jobs abroad and had absconded after accepting the money from Mr. Jeevaraj.

Following the arrest on Friday, the police team seized a car from Kannan. However, they did not seize any cash from the accused, the police said. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.