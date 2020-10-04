Tiruppur Kumaran remembered on his birth anniversary

The 117th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran, also known as Kodi Kaatha Kumaran, was celebrated at his birth place in Chennimalai Town Panchayat here on Sunday.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan and Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the portrait of the freedom fighter, in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West), K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), V.P. Sivasubramani (Modakurichi), S. Eswaran (Bhavani Sagar) and U. Thaniyarasu (Kangeyam).

Recalling his contributions to the freedom struggle, the Ministers said that though Kumaran lived only for 28 years, he inspired people by holding the national flag even after his death.

The Ministers said that Tiruppur Kumaran’s birthday was being celebrated by the State government for the fourth consecutive year and added that the government was honouring freedom fighters by constructing memorials. Born on October 4, 1904 in Chennimalai to Nachimuthu Mudaliyar and Karupayee Ammal, Tiruppur Kumaran led the protest against the British in Tiruppur on January 11, 1932 where he was beaten up by the police on the banks of the River Noyyal.