Tiruppur knitwear industry decides to set up committees to address major challenges

The Tirupur Stakeholders Forum, which includes members of the knitwear industry, trade unions, NGOs, government departments and brands and buyers, has decided to constitute committees that will identify major challenges in the Tiruppur knitwear cluster and arrive at deliverable solutions.

The first meeting of the Forum held in Tiruppur on Friday, June 21, 2024, decided to have committees with all stakeholders to chalk out a roadmap and design programmes with clear deliverables, identify core challenges, come out with long-term solutions for major issues related to migrant workers, grievance redressal of workers, gender-based violence complaints, and psychological health fitness of workers, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and human resources (HR), and documenting sustainability initiatives.

The Tirupur District Collector T. Christuraj, who presided over the meeting said the Forum was re-launched last October 2023 and the first meeting was held on Friday to boost the growth of Tirppur.

M. Prathap, Director of Tamil Nadu Women’s Employment and Safety, said Tiruppur should implement programmes to promote employment of women and protect them as almost 80 % of the workforce in Tiruppur’s garment industries are women.

Founder and honorary chairman of Tiruppur Exporters Association A. Sakthivel, highlighted the sustainability efforts of Tiruppur cluster such as zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) and recycling of yarn and fabric for eco-friendly and sustainable production.

President of the association K. M. Subramanian, explained the ESG (environmental, social and governance) measures taken by the cluster, including adoption of government schools for the benefit of the workers, construction of roads, bamboo park, construction and maintenance of crematoriums, and healthcare facilities, creating rain water harvesting structures and conducting medical camps and screening camps for women.

“Tiruppur attracts a large number of workers from different districts and States and provides a safe working environment,” he said.