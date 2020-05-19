Tiruppur in safe zone, says Collector

Tiruppur

19 May 2020 22:44 IST

“The number of cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) is coming down in Tiruppur District. That means we are in a safe zone,” Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Tuesday. Despite this, and with no fresh COVID-19 cases for the past 17 days, the district administration continues to maintain vigil, he said.

The district saw a total of 114 COVID-19 cases, all of whom recovered. The last of the fresh cases was reported on May 2, and there was no active case after May 11.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that persons coming from outside the State were immediately placed under home quarantine and their swab samples lifted. Samples were also being lifted from those who entered from other districts and showed symptoms of COVID-19, those with ILI and SARI and pregnant women and they were placed in home quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of persons under home quarantine rose from 941 on May 2 to 1,834 on May 18. However, the test results of the swab samples returned negative, including those of the people who had come from other States, he said.

The Collector said strict enforcement of containment zones curbed the spread of COVID-19. Of the 114 cases, 112 were from the containment zones. The other two were returnees from the Koyambedu market in Chennai. With two weeks having gone by without any fresh case, all 32 containment zones in the district were released as of Tuesday, he said.

The COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital was functional from May 9, which allowed samples to be tested within the district. According to hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, an average of 70 swab samples were being tested in the laboratory every day using the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing method.

“We are in the process of recruiting more personnel,” she said, as the laboratory had only three medical personnel working on an eight-hour shift.