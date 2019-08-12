Tiruppur girl wins best child actress award at US film fest

A nine-year-old girl from Tiruppur won the best child actress award for her role in a Malayalam short film at the Los Angeles Film Award (LAFA).

K. Mahaswetha from Angeripalayam won the award for her role in Aarodu Parayum? (To Whom Should I Tell?) in the ‘Best Child Actress’ category, her father P.U. Krishnan told The Hindu on Monday. “She was always fond of acting,” Mr. Krishnan said, noting that 60 countries participated in the award event held on August 2 in Los Angeles.

An auditor by profession, Mr. Krishnan also produced and played a role in the film. He said that the shooting was carried out in May during the summer vacation and was released on YouTube in June. “We added the English subtitles and sent it [to LAFA],” he said.

On future plans, many acting offers and enquiries have come to Mahaswetha, who is currently studying in Class IV. “Nothing is confirmed yet and talks are still on,” Mr. Krishnan said.