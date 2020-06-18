Tiruppur GH sees 676 deliveries in May

Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital saw 676 deliveries in May, which is the highest number the hospital has seen in recent years.
According to the Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, the hospital sees around 450 to 500 deliveries in a month. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, as doctors in primary health centres and private hospitals were not available to attend to childbirths, the government hospital saw 555 deliveries in April and 676 in May.
Out of the 676 patients, 544 were high-risk cases. Lower segment Caesearan section surgery was performed for a patient with heart ailments and another patient with eclampsia (seizures due to high blood pressure). “We managed all such life-threatening cases and saved their lives,” Dr. Valli told The Hindu. In May, 135 babies were admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit.
The hospital has four full-time obstetricians and four more were employed on deputation from government hospitals in taluks. A total of nine anaesthesiologists are available, according to the Dean.
“Infrastructure-wise, we are still only a district headquarters hospital,” Dr. Valli noted. The hospital is being upgraded into a medical college at a cost of ₹336.96 crore and construction works are under way.
“Despite the COVID-19 situation, many came forward to donate blood in May,” said Priya Visuvasam, Chief Civil Surgeon and In-charge of the Department of Paediatrics. About 632 units of blood were transfused for patients in May, she said.
