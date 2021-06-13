Tiruppur GH gets new oxygen plant

COIMBATORE

13 June 2021 22:39 IST

The Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital got a new oxygen generation plant on Sunday through the support of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Yong Indians (Yi).

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the oxygen generation plant, which could produce 350 kilolitre of oxygen per minute, said a release issued by the district administration.

The CII said in a statement that the oxygen generator was installed at ₹ 70 lakh. The plant would support 75 to 125 beds according to the oxygen requirement of the patients. The plant produced oxygen round the clock with uninterrupted power supply as it had an automatic generator backup, it said.

Mr. Saminathan appreciated the efforts taken by CII, Yi Tiruppur and the industries who supported the project. He said that COVID-19 cases were declining in Tiruppur district.

According to the district administration, the hospital already had an oxygen tank which could store upto 6,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen.

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, MLA K. Selvaraj, hospital Dean P. K. Murugesan, office- bearers and members of the CII and Yi were present.