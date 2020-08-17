Tiruppur GH faces sudden shortage of doctors in O&G Dept.

The Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital faced a sudden shortage of doctors in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospital sources told The Hindu on Monday the Department had four doctors, of which one recently contracted the disease and was under home quarantine. Two more doctors, despite testing negative, exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and did not report for duty for the past few days. A postgraduate doctor went on leave to prepare for the final-year examinations, the sources said.
This left the O&G Department with no doctors on Sunday.
While normal deliveries were carried out by doctors from other departments, critical cases were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore district and the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College Hospital in Erode on Sunday, the sources said. There was delay in deputing doctors from other government hospitals in the district to the Tiruppur GH, the sources claimed.
A senior official from the Health Department said doctors from government hospitals in Madathukulam, Udumalpet and Avinashi Blocks were deputed to the O&G Department on Monday. More doctors from other hospitals would be deputed this week, he said.
The situation was expected to improve in the coming weeks after the doctors return to duty, the official said.
