Tiruppur GH conducts probe into infant’s death

Following the death of a three-day-old male baby, who was en route to Coimbatore from Tiruppur Government Hospital on Tuesday night, Dean S. Valli said that a departmental inquiry was launched on Wednesday.

The child was born at Tiruppur GH on April 4 and was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment. “The baby was already in a critical condition when it left from [Tiruppur GH],” Dr. Valli told The Hindu. The infant was taken in a ‘108’ neonatal ambulance to CMCH along with the parents and ambulance staff after he was diagnosed with sepsis at Tiruppur GH.

A friend of the couple said that the family decided to not lodge a police complaint and buried the deceased in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Tiruppur. He alleged that the ambulance staff were inexperienced and claimed that they allegedly botched up the replacement of oxygen cylinders, which led to the baby’s death before arriving at CMCH. “The family were told [at CMCH] that a post-mortem will be conducted if they file a police complaint,” he claimed.

However, Dr. Valli maintained that all ambulance staffs are well-trained to handle such situations. “We can conclusively tell [the cause of death] only after the completion of the inquiry,” she said.