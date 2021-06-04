Tiruppur gets its first woman Commissioner of Police

Tiruppur

04 June 2021 22:55 IST

Inspector General of Police V. Vanitha took charge as the Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police on Friday, becoming the first woman Commissioner of Police of the city.

Main focus

A 2001-batch IPS officer, Ms.Vanitha was the Inspector General of Police - Railways, Chennai, before assuming charge as the Commissioner of Police. She told The Hindu on Friday that the focus of the Tiruppur City Police in the upcoming months would be to support the State government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Separate police teams would be deployed outside vaccination centres and ration shops to ensure physical distancing and other precautionary measures among the public. The police personnel were instructed to be “polite and cordial” during their interactions with the public, she said.

With 98 police personnel from the Tiruppur City Police having tested positive for COVID-19 so far, ensuring the welfare of the police amid the pandemic would also be a focus area, Ms. Vanitha added.

Advertising

Advertising