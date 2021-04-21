Tiruppur gets 13,920 Covishield doses

Tiruppur

21 April 2021 23:28 IST

After facing COVID-19 vaccine shortage for around two days, Tiruppur district received 13,920 doses of Covishield vaccine on Wednesday.

Sources in the Health Department said that the 1,000 doses of Covaxin that the district received on Sunday was exhausted by Tuesday in the 130 government vaccination centres and 30 private vaccination centres, causing vaccine shortage.

After the State received six lakh Covishield doses on Tuesday, the Health Department allotted 13,920 doses to Tiruppur district and the consignment arrived at the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services at Pooluvapatti within Corporation limits.

While the district continued to face a vaccine shortage on Wednesday, the sources noted that the vaccination would continue as usual from Thursday following the distribution of the Covishield doses to all the government and private vaccination centres.