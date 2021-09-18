Tiruppur gears up for second mega vaccination drive

As part of the second State-wide mega COVID-19 vaccination drive, Tiruppur district administration will set up over 600 camps on Sunday with a target of over 76,000 doses.

Officials from the Health Department said that 631 stationary camps and 41 mobile camps will be available for the public across the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some of the locations where the camps will be located include government hospitals, primary health centres, schools, panchayat offices, railway stations, bus terminuses, toll gates and private hospitals, where the vaccines will be available free of cost. As many as 2,688 healthcare workers and volunteers will be involved in the exercise, the officials said.

A total of 1,23,163 vaccine doses were administered during the first mega drive held on September 12. The district plans to administer 76,821 doses in the second round.

Out of the target population of 20,77,095 in the district, 13,81,390 beneficiaries or around 66.5% have been partially vaccinated. As many as 2,62,252 people or around 12.6% have been fully vaccinated with both doses, according to the officials.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian will visit Tiruppur on Sunday to inspect the drive. He will visit the vaccination camps at a private college in Chinnakarai, Palladam and at the office of the Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, officials said.