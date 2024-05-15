ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur garment manufacturers demand measures to control cotton prices

Published - May 15, 2024 02:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association has asked the Cotton Corporation of India to not allow cotton prices to fluctuate as this was affecting downstream textile units

The Hindu Bureau

The South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association in Tiruppur, representing domestic garment manufacturers, has urged the Ministry of Textiles to take necessary measures to keep cotton prices stable.

The Association’s president, A.C. Eswaran, in a press release, said that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), which is opening godowns in Tamil Nadu to sell cotton, should keep the prices stable and should not change the cotton prices based on global trends. This is to ensure that downstream textile units such as the spinners and weavers are not affected by fluctuating cotton prices. The garment manufacturers can benefit from competitive cotton prices only if the entire supply chain gets cotton at low prices.

Further, the CCI has decided to sell cotton only to end consumers directly, and not to traders. The government should monitor the purchase of cotton by traders from ginners. Cotton stocks with traders should be permitted for exports only after meeting the domestic requirements, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US