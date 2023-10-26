Tiruppur garment exporters share details of sustainability initiatives

October 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) is hopeful of having a session next year at the annual meeting of the Textile Exchange to share details of the sustainability initiatives taken by the garment exporters in Tiruppur district.

Some of the office-bearers of the association who attended the annual meeting of the Exchange recently in London had informally shared information about zero liquid discharge, renewable energy generation, recycling of water and other resources, etc with the participants.

“The TEA became a part of the Exchange a couple of months ago and the members of the Exchange learnt at the London meeting how the garment exporters in Tiruppur are ahead in sustainability and environmental initiatives,” the association said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.