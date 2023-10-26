ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur garment exporters share details of sustainability initiatives

October 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) is hopeful of having a session next year at the annual meeting of the Textile Exchange to share details of the sustainability initiatives taken by the garment exporters in Tiruppur district.

Some of the office-bearers of the association who attended the annual meeting of the Exchange recently in London had informally shared information about zero liquid discharge, renewable energy generation, recycling of water and other resources, etc with the participants.

“The TEA became a part of the Exchange a couple of months ago and the members of the Exchange learnt at the London meeting how the garment exporters in Tiruppur are ahead in sustainability and environmental initiatives,” the association said.

