HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruppur garment exporters share details of sustainability initiatives

October 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) is hopeful of having a session next year at the annual meeting of the Textile Exchange to share details of the sustainability initiatives taken by the garment exporters in Tiruppur district.

Some of the office-bearers of the association who attended the annual meeting of the Exchange recently in London had informally shared information about zero liquid discharge, renewable energy generation, recycling of water and other resources, etc with the participants.

“The TEA became a part of the Exchange a couple of months ago and the members of the Exchange learnt at the London meeting how the garment exporters in Tiruppur are ahead in sustainability and environmental initiatives,” the association said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.