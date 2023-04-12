Tiruppur garment exporters seek low investment limit in PLI 2.0

April 12, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Garment exporters in Tiruppur have sought minimum ₹10 crores as investment limit for industries that want to benefit under the second Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.

K.M. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said in a memorandum to Trade Advisor in the Union Ministry of Textiles Shubhra that most of the units in Tiruppur (76%) that invested under ATUFS scheme, had invested less than ₹2 crores. Hence, under the PLI 2.0 scheme, the government should fix minimum ₹10 crores as investment limit and triple that amount as turnover target for industries to get benefit.

The Textiles Secretary had conducted meetings with stakeholders on the PLI 2.0 and the indication is that the scheme will benefit units in the SME sector and those that are into cotton-based products. The Association had suggested ₹10 crores as the minimum investment limit for knitwear units.

Mr. Subramanian added that the Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) scheme was one of the major factors that aided the growth of the Tiruppur garment cluster. Overseas buyers are particular about quality and the units need to invest in technology to meet the quality requirements of the buyers. “More importantly, the continuous modernisation of machinery is need of the hour to sustain in the highly competition prevailing in the global export business,” he said.

The exporting units had assumed that a new TUF scheme will be introduced when the Amended TUF scheme expired on March 31, 2022. Many units made investments based on this expectation. But, there is no announcement related to a new scheme that will support modernisation of the textile industry. The government should come out with a new TUF scheme at the earliest, he said.