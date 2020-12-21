Tiruppur garment exporters see good flow of orders

Garment exports from Tiruppur in the 2020-2021 financial year is expected to be worth ₹ 24,000 crore.

“We are trying to reach last year’s level of exports this year too. The order bookings are good and exports are encouraging,” Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association, told The Hindu on Monday.

Tiruppur exports for the eight months period (April – November 2020) is estimated to be Rs. 14,150 crore. “We hope that in the current financial year, we estimate that Tirupur exports will reach around ₹ 24,000 crore,” Mr. Shanmugham said at the annual meeting of the Association on Saturday.

“We expect that the positive export performance found in second quarter of this financial year would continue in the second half-yearly period also. But unfortunately, the announcement of lockdown by countries such as the U.K., France and Netherlands in November 2020 would somehow derail the overall export performance. However, we hope things would get normal in the coming months,” he said.

With relaxations in lockdown restrictions, the garment exporters in Tiruppur, who are on the track of recovery, continue to face supply side challenges and issues such as non-availability of containers, increased air freight charges, etc. In the first half-yearly period of the current financial year, all India knitwear exports were to the tune of ₹ 18,990 crore, with exports from Tiruppur amounting to ₹ 10,000 crore.

Exports of knitwear products from the country declined in Rupee and Dollar terms last financial year compared to the previous year. All India knitwear exports in 2019-2020 decreased to ₹ 53,199 crore as against ₹ 54,692 crore recorded in 2018-2019, registering 2.73% fall. In Dollar terms, all India knitwear exports in 2019-2020 declined to $ 7.51 billion against $ 7.82 billion in 2018-2019, registering 3.91 % decline.

Knitwear exports from Tiruppur decreased to ₹ 27,280 in 2019-2020 as against ₹ 27,650 crore the previous financial year , he said at the meeting.