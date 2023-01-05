ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur food safety officials inspect jaggery units ahead of Pongal

January 05, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety Department officials at a jaggery making unit near Madathukulam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the Pongal festival, officials from the Food Safety Department in Tiruppur district on Thursday conducted inspection at the jaggery units functioning near Madathukulam to check for adulteration.

A team of Food Safety Officers led by B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer of the Tiruppur District Food Safety Department, conducted inspection at more than 12 units near Madathukulam and its surrounding villages.

R. Balamurugan, Food Safety Officer, said the demand for jaggery would increase during this time as it forms an integral part of the Pongal festival. It would be hard for the public to differentiate between the pure and adulterated jaggery, as both looks alike.

During the inspection, officials seized 2.5 tonnes of jaggery that were ready to be sold in the market on suspicion that sugar crystals were mixed with sugarcane juice during the making. Officials also extracted sample from the seized jaggery and sent it to the food testing laboratory.

They also seized 4.7 tonnes of crystal sugar that was kept in the units to be mixed for making jaggery. Mr. Balamurugan said further course of action would depend on the lab results.

