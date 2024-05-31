GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruppur farmers stage sit-in protest at HR and CE office opposing move to auction Inam land

Published - May 31, 2024 11:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Tiruppur staged a sit-in protest at the office of HR and CE Department at Sivanmalai in Kangayam taluk opposing the move to auction Inam land.

The farmers raised slogans assailing the claim of Inam land ownership by the HR and CE Department and Wakf Board. They termed as unwarranted the enquiries being made into Inam land ownership antecedents by officials in the rank of District Revenue Officer and the Commissioner of HR and CE.

The farmers reiterated their demand for formation of a Special Committee to ascertain the compliance of Inam land ownership by the farmers with the Tamil Nadu Inam Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1963.

About 2,000 farmers in the district were affected by the move of the HR and CE Department and Wakf Board to auction the land in contravention of established norms, functionaries of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association said.

Seeking to remind the authorities that the Election Code of Conduct was still in place, the farmers urged the district administration to prevent the auction.

The farmers also assailed the political parties for maintaining silence at this juncture after making the issue a campaign topic in support of farmers prior to the Lok Sabha election

