Tiruppur farmers rely on onset of northeast monsoon for commissioning of Athikadavu - Avinashi project

September 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in Tiruppur district are waiting for the onset of northeast monsoon next month for early commissioning of Athikadavu - Avinashi project.

The trial run in about 100 out of the 1,045 water bodies connected through pipelines remains to be completed, according to officials. The expected rainfall at this time of the year has not been realised, a senior official said.

“Accrual from southwest monsoon has been disappointing. Hopefully, the scheme could get functional during the course of the northeast monsoon,” Sampath, a farmer of Avinashi, said

The scheme entails diversion of surplus water from the Bhavani river to recharge groundwater through the network of pipelines with six pumps.

The main pipes and branch pipelines were laid to a cumulative distance of 945 km, to recharge aquifer in drought-prone areas implemented under DBOT (Design Build Operate and Transfer) scheme.

Of the 24,468 acres to be irrigated under the scheme, the largest chunk is in Tiruppur district.

Water discharged from the Lower Bhavani Project main canal irrigates 20,456 acres in Kangeyam region, and mostly fulfils the irrigational needs of Erode district, and to a small extent in Pugalur in Karur district.

