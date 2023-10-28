Tiruppur farmers flay absence of key officials at monthly grievances redress meetings

October 28, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in Tiruppur have complained to the district administration about the absence of senior-level officials of key departments at the monthly grievances redress meeting.

Citing instances at the recent meeting, representatives of farmer organisations alleged that the senior-level officials of some of the departments were habitually delegating the responsibility of attending the meeting to their subordinates due to which they were not able to have their grievances addressed.

Their main complaint was the problems caused to agricultural activities due to what they described as “unauthorised” functioning of a number of quarries across the district, and in particular in Palladam, Kangeyam and Uthukuli blocks.

The Revenue Department was not doing enough to rein in gravel and m-sand quarries that were functioning without the mandatory ‘consent to operate’ (CTO) certification.

Numerous petitions to the Electricity Department about functioning of quarries within a 300 metre distance of high transmission lines have not been acted upon, a farmer charged. They also criticised the existing practice of calculating the 300 metre distance of the quarries from the epicentre of the activities rather than from the boundary.

Notwithstanding the directives of Supreme Court and the Transport Department, the quarries continued to operate heavy-tonnage tipper lorries that caused heavy damage to the village roads, they complained.

The farmers also complained that they were being handled harshly by the Police Department for undertaking in protests demanding their genuine rights.

According to a senior official of Agriculture Department, senior officials delegate tasks to subordinates for the monthly grievances redress meetings only in exceptional circumstances.

The farmers also expressed their anguish over shortage of water for cultivation.

Officials of Water Resources Department said the water was being released factoring in the storage levels in the Tirumoorthy and Amaravathy reservoirs.