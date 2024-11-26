Tiruppur farmers continue with sit-in, relay hunger fast protests against BPCL pipeline across agricultural fields

Farmers in Tiruppur district on Tuesday continued with their sit-in and relay hunger protest at six locations demanding halt of the pipeline work by BPCL, under its Irugur-Devengothi Pipeline (IDPL) project, along the 70-km distance from Coimbatore to Muthur cutting across farmlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing black badges and hoisting black flags atop their homes, the protesting farmers sought to know why farmlands were targeted in Tamil Nadu, citing the laying of the pipeline along the National Highway from Cochin to Irugur.

The farmers who were approached for talks by officials of Revenue Department and BPCL refused to budge, and persisted with their protest at Sukkampalayam, koundampalayam, Ugayanur, Kandiyankovil, Pothampalayam and Veeranampalayam.

Easan Murugasamy, founder, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement, said the onus was on the Central and State Governments to devise alternative alignment for the pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.