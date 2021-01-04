Tiruppur farmers attempt to return cash dole

A few farmers affiliated to the Tamilaga Vivasayeegal Pathugappu Sangam in Tiruppur, on Monday, attempted to return the ₹ 2,500 that the State Government gave as Pongal cash dole, but were turned back by the Tiruppur district administration officials.

According to sources, the Sangam members led by Eesan said they wanted to return the cash dole to urge the State Government to implement the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru scheme.

The lands that would be irrigated by the scheme were fallow.

Farmers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts were making the demand for the last 40 years but were yet to see a positive response. Therefore, they wanted to return the money to have the scheme initiated.

At the Tiruppur collectorate, the officials turned them back saying they would respond after taking up the issue with the District Collector.