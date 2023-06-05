ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur farmer buys alcohol from Tasmac outlet early morning, dies by suicide, alleges PMK

June 05, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday alleged that a Tiruppur-based farmer bought liquor from a Tasmac outlet early in the morning and ended his life after mixing poison in it.

In his tweet, Dr. Anbumani claimed that the shop was open in the morning illegally as against the government order that permitted Tasmac outlets to function only from noon to 10 p.m.

Dr. Anbumani alleged, “Ganesan, a farmer from Sengodampalayam village in Kundadam Block in Tiruppur district, who bought alcohol early yesterday (June 4) morning at a government liquor shop (Tasmac outlet) operating at Kamanaickenpalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur district died by suicide by drinking it mixed with poison.” 

“While there are 5,329 licensed liquor shops in Tamil Nadu, around 25,000 are operating illegally... Tamil Nadu government should immediately close illegally-run liquor shops and implement total prohibition gradually by next year. To facilitate this, the Minister for Prohibition and Excise must be dismissed immediately,” the MP alleged in a statement.

