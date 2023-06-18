Tiruppur Exporters Association urges garment exporters to be cautious

June 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) has urged the garment exporters to be cautious while receiving long-pending duty drawback dues in cheques as recently two people were arrested for defrauding an export unit for ₹7.5 lakh.

K.M. Subramanian, president of the Association, said in a press release that an exporting unit in Tiruppur was defrauded and the culprits stole ₹7.5 lakh from the account opened in the company name in a bank after a cheque was credited by the Customs Department, Thoothukudi, for long-pending duty drawback amount that was due to the exporting unit.

The Customs Department usually withholds the drawback amount in case the exporting units had not submitted sufficient details or there were defects in the submitted details. So, there were drawback amounts pending in some cases even for shipments made 10 years ago. The amount was released only after the defects were set right or the required details were submitted. Though now it mostly credits the amount in the account of the unit, in some cases it issues cheques.

In this case, the fraudulent person gave a letter along with fake documents to the Customs Department in Thoothukudi and received the cheque, went to Indian Overseas Bank Branch in Thoothukudi and deposited the cheque in the company account. Then he opened an account in another bank in Thoothukudi by using a fake document in the name of the exporting company concerned and made it look that there was a branch in Thoothukudi. Subsequently, he transferred the amount to the new bank and withdrew the amount.

On June 10, the exporting unit received a cheque book from the Thoothukudi bank and since Saturday was a bank holiday, the unit contacted it on Monday and started investigating. After receiving a complaint from the member on the issue, the Association took it with the authorities concerned. The Police arrested two members of the fraudulent gang in Thoothukudi and one more is absconding, he said.