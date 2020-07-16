Tiruppur emerges top in the State

Coimbatore

16 July 2020 22:29 IST

The district records 97.12 %; Coimbatore ranks third with 96.39 %

Tiruppur district emerged top in the State in the Plus Two results, which were announced on Thursday, by recording 97.12 % pass percentage and Coimbatore district ranked third with 96.39 %.

Coimbatore district climbed up one spot from last year’s fourth rank, according to the results. In 2019, Coimbatore district recorded a pass percentage of 95.01%.

Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R. Ramesh released the results for Tiruppur district. Noting that the pass percentage was 1.75 percentage points higher than that of last year, the Collector congratulated the students, parents and teachers for their efforts to achieve this result. A total of 111 schools, comprising nine government schools, one Municipal Corporation School, four aided schools, eight self-financing schools and 89 Matriculation schools showed 100% results, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Out of the 23,398 students (10,418 boys and 12,980 girls) who appeared for the Class XII examinations in March, 22,724 (9,999 boys and 12,725 girls) passed in Tiruppur district.

In Tiruppur district, girls secured 98.04% and boys secured 95.98% and in Coimbatore district, the girls secured 97.50% and the boys secured 94.98%.

Coimbatore CEO P. Usha, who released the district’s results, credited District Collector K. Rajamani for his constant motivation to the school education officials for producing better results. The number of schools scoring 100% results nearly doubled in the district – from 91 schools in 2019 to 176 this year, she said. These comprised seven government schools, one Corporation school, 16 aided schools, three self-finance schools and 149 Matriculation schools. The pass percentage of nearly all the schools saw an increase from that of the previous year, which resulted in the increase of 1.38 percentage points and the district secured the third rank, she said.

In Coimbatore district, 32,874 students (14,536 boys and 18,338 girls) appeared for the examinations, out of which 31,686 students (13,806 boys and 17,880 girls) passed. Girls managed to secure higher pass percentage than the boys in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

Collector congratulates students

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani congratulated the students on Thursday as the district ranked third in the State. In a release, he commended the students, teachers, parents and education officials for their efforts in achieving this result.

Educational districts

S.S. Kulam educational district secured the highest pass percentage of 96.98% in Coimbatore district. Other educational districts in Coimbatore district that followed S.S. Kulam were Coimbatore educational district (96.64%), Perur educational district (96.50%) and Pollachi educational district (94.44%), officials said.