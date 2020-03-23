Tiruppur downs shutters

In response to the ‘Janata Curfew’ call, Tiruppur city wore a deserted look on Sunday.

Nearly all shops, commercial establishments and places of worship remained shut.

Busy roads in the knitwear town such as Palladam Road, Kangeyam Road, Dharapuram Road and Mangalam Road as well as prominent locations such the old and new bus terminuses, vegetable market at Thennampalayam and Tiruppur Railway Station all appeared to be deserted since 7 a.m..

“By and large, it was very peaceful,” a senior district administration official said. ‘Stray incidents’ of certain small shops being open in the city were identified and ordered to close immediately, the official noted.

Tiruppur City Police said that no untoward incidents were reported and that police personnel were patrolling in various parts of the city to monitor the curfew.

Officials from Revenue Department ordered for sealing of five shops across Tiruppur and Dharapuram on charges of remaining open during the curfew period.

Officials said that the shops included bakeries, juice shops and a sports equipment shop.

A couple got married at a temple near Boyampalayam before the curfew began at 6 a.m.

Sources close to the family said that the marriage was initially planned to be held at Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, but following the temple closure, the marriage was held in the presence of a few relatives at the temple.

The neighbouring taluk of Avinashi, too, remained deserted on Sunday. According to G. Santhi, Avinashi Tahsildar, all shops, restaurants and places of worship were closed. “We did not find anything to be open during our rounds,” she said.

With many hotels and eateries closed in Tiruppur city, volunteers from Tiruppur Youth Federation distributed food packets to the public.

“We distributed around 350 packets in the afternoon,” claimed M. Abdur Rahman, organiser of the group. Nearly 60 volunteers distributed food packets in locations such as Kangeyam Road and Pushpa Theatre Roundtana, he said.

At around 5 p.m, residents from various parts of the city clapped their hands and clanged utensils to express their appreciation for people working in hospitals, police and other essential services.

Personnel from Tamil Nadu Home Guards played marching band instruments at their office on Kumaran Road.