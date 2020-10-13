Tiruppur district sees over 1,000 cases within a week

Tiruppur

13 October 2020 00:12 IST

The positivity rate of the district stands at 6.2 %

With Tiruppur district crossing the 10,000 mark in the total number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, analysis of the data revealed that the district added over 1,000 fresh cases within a span of four to seven days since early September.

According to the data released by the State Government in the daily media bulletin, the district crossed the 3,000 mark on September 3, and 4,000 mark a week later on September 10. In another five days, the district crossed the 5,000-mark and on September 20 reached the 6,000 mark. It took only four more days for the district to cross the 7,000 mark, as the tally on September 24 was 7,024 cases. By month-end, it crossed the 8,000-mark. The 9,000-mark was crossed on October 6.

In contrast, the crossing of the 1,000 mark on August 5 took 136 days, given that the first COVID-19 case was reported in the district on March 23. The 2,000 mark was crossed on August 23, after a gap of 18 days.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar, the positivity rate was 5.5% in the district. “The positivity rate was around 6.8% during the last week of September and around 6.2% in the first week of October,” he said. The death rate was around 1.5% in the district. Dr. Kumar said that the positivity rate would decline further this month.

With the festival season round the corner, people must take additional precautions to prevent the spread of virus further, Dr. Kumar said.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the district administration had conducted 9,627 fever surveillance camps as of Sunday. Flying squads comprising the police, local body officials and Revenue Department officials had stepped up surveillance across Tiruppur district to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.