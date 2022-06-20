Tiruppur district scores 96.57% in Class XII and 88.46% in class X

The Tamil Nadu government has declared the board exam results for the academic year 2021-2022 for Class X and XII, on Monday. Tiruppur district has got seventh rank in the class 12 examinations across the state.

A total of 24,395 students appeared for Class XII examination in Tiruppur district out of which 23,559 students passed, making the pass percentage of 96.57%. As many as 10,726 out of 11,269 boys, and 12,833 girls out of 13,126 passed the examination. The pass percentage for boys and girls were 95.18 and 97.77 respectively.

For the Class X examination, 29,631 students appeared in the district in which 26,212 students have passed. Nearly 88.46 % of students passed the examination. The number of boys appeared for the exam was 14,804 in which 12,459 passed and 14, 827 girls appeared in which 13,753 passed. The pass percentage for boys and girls is 84.16 % and 92.76 % respectively.