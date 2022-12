December 04, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 14 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.5% on Saturday when a person tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported no new case. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had five active cases.

