Tiruppur district reports 253 cases

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district continued to increase as 253 new cases were reported on Tuesday, which was higher than Monday’s 238 cases.The Health Department reported one death and the toll increased to 1,029. While 73 persons were reported to have recovered, 1,250 patients were active cases on Tuesday. The total positivity rate of Tiruppur district went up to 7.1% as 238 swab samples were positive out of the 3,375 samples collected on Monday.