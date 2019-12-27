Tiruppur district registers 73.84 % polling

As the first phase of the local body elections drew to a close, Tiruppur district recorded 73.84% polling across seven panchayat unions on Friday.

Out of the total 4,62,400 voters in the seven panchayat unions - Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Mulanur, Palladam, Tiruppur, Uthukuli and Vellakoil - 3,41,456 voters cast their ballots, election officials said.

Overall turnout of women voters was slightly higher than male voters, as 1,70,815 women and 1,70,635 men voted in the seven panchayat unions. However, the turnout of male voters was higherin Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Tiruppur and Uthukuli Panchayat Unions. Only six out of 33 third gender voters exercised their franchise on Friday. While Kangeyam saw two voters, Vellakoil three and Tiruppur one voter of the third gender, the rest of the four Panchayat Unions saw no third gender voters.

With a turnout of 82.38%, Uthukuli Panchayat Union registered the highest turnout in the district. Palladam Panchayat Union, despite having the most number of voters (1,14,351 voters) in the first phase, had the least turnout of 67.99%.

The polling percentage of the rest of the panchayat unions are: Dharapuram - 75.12%, Kangeyam - 77.68%, Mulanur - 75.15%, Tiruppur - 68.62% and Vellakoil - 77.82%.

The ballot boxes were sealed in the presence of the election agents, presiding officers and zonal officers and taken to the counting centres.

Officials said that the election process was peaceful.

Collector appreciates senior citizen

District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan appreciated Valliammal, an 80-year-old voter, during his inspection at a polling booth in S. Periyapalayam village panchayat at Uthukuli Panchayat Union. A release said that Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan asked polling officials to escort her back home after she casts her vote.