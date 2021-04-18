Tiruppur district receives 1,000 Covaxin doses

Coimbatore

18 April 2021 23:42 IST

Tiruppur district on Sunday received 1,000 Covaxin doses from the State government following reports of vaccine shortage in the district’s COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Sources in the Health Department said that the doses were distributed among the 130 government-run vaccination centres, including government hospitals and primary health centres.

Nearly all of the 160 vaccination centres (including 30 private centres) in the district ran out of vaccine by Saturday. However, the sources indicated that the government vaccination centres will be prioritised in getting the vaccine doses as most of the public in Tiruppur district prefer government hospitals and PHCs for vaccination against COVID-19.

The fresh doses are likely to be exhausted by Monday and communication regarding supply of additional vaccine doses from the State government was being awaited by the authorities in the district, according to the sources. More than one lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the district, so far.