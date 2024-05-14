ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur district ranks third in Class XI exam with 95.23 % pass rate

Published - May 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur district has attained the third ranking in Class XI exam, with 95.23 % overall pass rate.

Out of 26,164 candidates, 24,917 got through the exam. Last year, Tiruppur was ranked first with overall pass percentage of 96.38.

Subject-wise, cent percent pass was registered in Geography, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry, Nursing General, Nutrition and Dietetics, Communicative English, Home Science, Political Science and Advanced Language (Tamil).

In terms of subject-wise centums, the highest was in Computer Science with 351 students registering the achievement.

Four Government schools and one Municipality school scored cent percent results. Centum pass was also registered by 75 self-financed matric school, nine self-financed schools under Department of School Education, and one partly-aided school

