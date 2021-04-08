Tiruppur district plans to vaccinate 5,000 a day

Tiruppur

08 April 2021 23:52 IST

With the overall COVID-19 cases crossing the 20,000-mark in Tiruppur district on Wednesday, the Health Department plans to vaccinate at least 5,000 beneficiaries every day.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar, nearly 2,500 beneficiaries are being vaccinated a day in the district and this will be doubled likely by next week in view of the raising COVID-19 cases. “We have sufficient doses of the vaccines,” he said.

Over 73,000 beneficiaries have received the vaccine shots as of Tuesday in the district, as per the data available with the Health Department. As many as 24 government-run vaccination centres, including government hospitals and primary health centres and several private vaccination centres are administering the vaccine shots in Tiruppur district, Dr. Kumar said.

Earlier this week, about 10 employees in a garment factory in Mulanur near Dharapuram tested positive for COVID-19, following which it was closed for disinfection, he said. In the previous week, around 30 employees working in a garment company in Perumanallur tested positive. To avoid such clusters in industries, all the employees aged 45 years and above working in industries will be vaccinated from Friday in Tiruppur district, according to Dr. Kumar.