Tiruppur district gets 2,400 rapid test kits

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan (third left) inspecting the rapid test kits at Tiruppur District Collectorate on Monday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan (third left) inspecting the rapid test kits at Tiruppur District Collectorate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A total of 2,400 rapid test kits have been allocated for Tiruppur district, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said here on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 preventive measures with officials from various departments of the district administration, the Minister expressed hope that these kits would speed up the process of testing and declaration of results, a release said. Mr. Radhakrishnan also inspected the kits.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also reviewed the precautions taken in all the local bodies – Tiruppur City Corporation, five municipalities, 16 town panchayats and 13 village panchayats. Isolation wards in hospitals are available in all the revenue blocks in the district, he said.

The Minister advised the officials to provide adequate safety equipment to all the conservancy workers, according to the release.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan presided over the review meeting. MLAs from the district, City Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar, District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar, Tiruppur Government Hospital Dean S. Valli and Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar were among the officials who participated in the review meeting.

