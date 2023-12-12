Tiruppur district contributes to help flood-hit Chennai people

December 12, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Tiruppur district has, over the last week, despatched over 35 lorry loads relief materials to the people in flood-hit Chennai and surrounding districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

The Revenue, Rural Development, Cooperative and other government departments, and the Tiruppur Corporation have got their acts together to mobilise the contributions from the public and deliver the relief materials in the form of packages of essential items, besides bed spreads, and clothes.

The relief materials are being sorted and packed at a private marriage hall opposite the Collectorate. Various associations, individuals and other entities have readily responded to the call for assistance, said Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, Commissioner of Tiruppur Corporation, who is coordinating the collection of relief materials from residents in the city.

On their part, the government departments are also mobilising relief materials from across the district.

In the first phase, drinking water in half, one and 20-litre containers (56,956 litres of drinking water), 36,426 biscuit packets, 1,900 bread packets, milk powder, rice, 400 bed spreads, and 400 T-shirts, were despatched in the 14 lorries.

In the second phase, 5,170 packages each containing five kg rice; one kg packets dhal, atta, salt and rava; and 100 gram packets of turmeric, chilly powder, sambar powder, rasam powder and tea powder were sent in 10 vehicles.

The third lot of materials sent in 12 vehicles encompassed 6,215 kg rice, 5,490 litres cooking oil, 14,223 bed spreads and clothes, in addition to the 5,900 packages, each containing one kg packets of dhal and salt; 100 gram packets of turmeric, chilly powder, sambar powder, rasam powder,and mustard; and 80 gram biscuit packet.

On Tuesday, 1,000 packages, each containing five kg rice, one kg packets of dhal, and atta, rava, 500 gram packet of salt; and 100 gram packets of turmeric, chilly powder, sambar powder, rasam powder, and tea powder were sent in two vehicles.

The relief materials are still coming in and another lot of packages of food materials and clothes would be sent, Mr. Pavankumar said.