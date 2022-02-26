Tiruppur district administration seeks details of those stuck in Ukraine

The district administration has received petitions from the parents and relatives of five students, who are studying in Ukraine and now stuck there due to the invasion by Russian forces, as of Saturday.

District Collector S. Vineeth told The Hindu that though petitions were received seeking evacuation of five students, there could be more number of students from Tiruppur studying in Ukraine.

If parents and relatives of such students or non-resident Tamils get in touch with the district administration, their details would be sent to Chennai from where a list would be submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The district administration said in a communique that these details could be either given at the Collector’s office or mail them to collrtupcsection@gmail.com or pagen.tntpr@gmail.com. Such information could also be passed to the authorities by dialing 0421-2971199 , 0421-2971133 and 94455-79933.

The details submitted should include: the name of the student, passport number, the address in Ukraine/institution’s address, mobile phone number in Ukraine, local address in Tiruppur, local mobile number, email id and address of the relative/guardian with mobile number.