Tiruppur district administration begins mobilising relief materials for Wayanad

Published - August 02, 2024 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Tiruppur district administration has begun mobilising relief materials to be sent to temporary camps for people displaced by the massive landslides in Wayanad in Kerala.

Rice, groceries and other provisions are being stocked in a private marriage hall opposite the Collectorate Complex in Tiruppur district.

On Thursday, District Collector T. Christuraj inspected the relief materials mobilised over the last few days.

Accompanied by the Commissioner of Tiruppur Corporation, Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar, the Collector discussed the coordination tasks to be carried out by various departments.

Now that evacuation is still in progress, it will take a few more days for the relief camps to begin functioning when the relief materials will be despatched, Mr. Pavankumar said.

“We have reached out to industry bodies and others to mobilise contributions,” he said.

