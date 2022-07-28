Coimbatore

Tiruppur court orders repatriation of 14 Bangladeshi nationals

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR July 28, 2022 20:35 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:35 IST

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Thursday ordered repatriation of 14 Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested from the city police limits for illegal stay in two different incidents.

The first case related to the arrest of four persons namely Mahabul Sikder, Shakib Ali Khan, Mohammed Munnakhan and Al Amin by the Tiruppur South police on September 4, 2021.

The other case was registered at the Veerapandi police station on March 14, 2022 in which 10 persons - Nazurl Islam, Arif Molla, Alamin Hossain, Humaun Kabir, Asraful Alam, Shariful Islam, Shaheen Mia, Saiful Islam, Mohamad Alamin, and Abu Naeem, all natives of Bangladesh were arrested.

Advertisement
Advertisement

All the accused were lodged at Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai. On Thursday, they were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tiruppur District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said, Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict in the two cases wherein all the 14 Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act would be treated as victims as per guidelines of the Union of India. 

The Judge said all the accused would be set free and repatriated to Bangladesh through the Ministry of External Affairs. Till the process of repatriation is completed, they will be detained in the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp, Kottapattu in Trichy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...