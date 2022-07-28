Tiruppur court orders repatriation of 14 Bangladeshi nationals

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Thursday ordered repatriation of 14 Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested from the city police limits for illegal stay in two different incidents.

The first case related to the arrest of four persons namely Mahabul Sikder, Shakib Ali Khan, Mohammed Munnakhan and Al Amin by the Tiruppur South police on September 4, 2021.

The other case was registered at the Veerapandi police station on March 14, 2022 in which 10 persons - Nazurl Islam, Arif Molla, Alamin Hossain, Humaun Kabir, Asraful Alam, Shariful Islam, Shaheen Mia, Saiful Islam, Mohamad Alamin, and Abu Naeem, all natives of Bangladesh were arrested.

All the accused were lodged at Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai. On Thursday, they were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Tiruppur District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said, Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict in the two cases wherein all the 14 Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act would be treated as victims as per guidelines of the Union of India.

The Judge said all the accused would be set free and repatriated to Bangladesh through the Ministry of External Affairs. Till the process of repatriation is completed, they will be detained in the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp, Kottapattu in Trichy.