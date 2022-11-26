Tiruppur court orders deportation of Bangladeshi national

November 26, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruppur on Friday ordered the initiation of deportation proceedings against a woman from Bangladesh who was staying in Palladam in the district for a brief period without proper travel documents.

According to the police, M. Leema Begum (20), a native of Dhaka district in Bangladesh, was arrested by the Palladam police on June 10, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the preliminary inquiry, she told the police that she is a native of Bangladesh and travelled to India by train without proper travel documents.

She reached Chennai and came to Palladam in search of work. She was booked under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict on Friday, in which the accused would be treated as a victim as per guidelines of the Union of India. She will be detained in a home till the process of deportation gets completed, the Judge said in his order.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US