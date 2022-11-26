Tiruppur court orders deportation of Bangladeshi national

November 26, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruppur on Friday ordered the initiation of deportation proceedings against a woman from Bangladesh who was staying in Palladam in the district for a brief period without proper travel documents.

According to the police, M. Leema Begum (20), a native of Dhaka district in Bangladesh, was arrested by the Palladam police on June 10, 2022.

During the preliminary inquiry, she told the police that she is a native of Bangladesh and travelled to India by train without proper travel documents.

She reached Chennai and came to Palladam in search of work. She was booked under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict on Friday, in which the accused would be treated as a victim as per guidelines of the Union of India. She will be detained in a home till the process of deportation gets completed, the Judge said in his order.