Tiruppur council passes resolution to name Old Bus Terminus after Karunanidhi

The second council meeting of the Tiruppur Corporation on Monday saw the passing of a resolution to name the Old Bus Terminus in the city after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar moved a general resolution, according to which the Old Bus Terminus on Kamaraj Road that is being renovated under the Smart Cities Mission will be named as Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi Central Bus Terminus. The resolution was then passed by the councillors and will later be sent to the State government for approval, officials said.

As some of the councillors raised questions about the status of the battery-operated vehicles meant for garbage collection in Corporation limits, Mr. Kumar said that the Corporation received 429 battery-operated vehicles in 2019, of which only 192 are in use at present. Noting that these vehicles are mostly being used only in Zone-I and Zone-IV, the Mayor added that all battery-operated vehicles will be engaged in garbage collection in all the zones.

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said that contract labourers have been engaged to operate these vehicles to collect garbage at a given ward. The first council meeting under the new Mayor was conducted on March 21.