Tiruppur Corporation undertakes drive against single-use plastic materials

The bulk of the banned plastics seized by a team of senior officials led by Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar was from a godown

Published - July 09, 2024 08:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Large quantities of banned single-use-plastic materials were seized from shops in a drive carried out by Tiruppur City Corporation on Tuesday.

Large quantities of banned single-use-plastic materials were seized from shops in a drive carried out by Tiruppur City Corporation on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruppur Corporation on Tuesday cracked its whip on seven retail shops near Kovilvazhi and seized banned single-use plastic covers and other products used for packaging.

Fines to the extent of ₹ 1 lakh was levied on the establishments.

The bulk of the banned plastic items seized by the team of senior officials led by Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar was from a godown.

“We seized large quantities of straws, non-woven bags, cups with plastic coating in the interior, plastic cups, and plastic forks at the godown from where these products are supplied to retail outlets,” said Mr. Giriappanavar.

The civic body had acted on a tip-off and carried out the operation at the godown and the shops leading to seizure of about 4,000 kg of the banned plastic materials.

It has been made clear in the circulars issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the City Corporation’s gazette that violation of the ban on use of single-use plastics will lead to levy of fine of ₹ 25,000 on first-time offenders, ₹50,000 and ₹75,000 on second and third-time offenders respectively, and in excess of ₹ 1 lakh for the fourth-time whereafter the shops will be sealed and the licence cancelled, the Commissioner said.

‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign

The Corporation is implementing the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign by installing vending machines at bus stand, and the Collectorate Complex.

