Tiruppur Corporation tops in implementing Namakku Naame scheme

May 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur Corporation ranks first in the State in leveraging the benefits accruing from Namakku Naame scheme, which the authorities attribute to effective awareness level among the residents.

During 2022-23, the scheme enabled the local body to strengthen infrastructure in 49 government schools through construction of smart classrooms and upgrade other facilities.

A sum of ₹6.8 crore was spent for the betterment of the government schools and for improving the conditions of the roads and drains, under the scheme, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar said, adding that the local body could attain the top position in execution of the scheme through active public participation.

Last year, the Corporation announced that it had secured administrative sanction for execution of 12 projects entailing generous contributions from the public. Last month, people in the second ward pooled together individual contributions amounting to ₹18.40 lakh for strengthening storm water drainage system and construction of a minor bridge. The amount accounted for one-third of the project cost of ₹55.4 lakh.

Corporation officials are confident that the people’s participation in strengthening civic infrastructure projects was infusing a sense of ownership among the people. People are being encouraged to create and maintain community infrastructure, officials said.

This year, the Corporation is expected to utilise Namakku Naame scheme as also ‘Namma School Foundation’ scheme to reach out to more number of government schools with higher extent of spending, according to school heads.

Tiruppur figures among Chennai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Salem to receive maximum donor support for Namma School Foundation, under which there is a provision to spend CSR funds to encourage private companies to contribute to the development of government schools.

As per the guidelines for spending funds generated under Namakku Naame scheme, the minimum public contribution for any of the identified works except renovation of water bodies should be one-third of the estimate value. Minimum Public Contribution for the works related to renovation of water bodies should be 50%. There is no upper limit for public contribution.

Those contributing significantly towards such works are honoured with the Chief Minister’s Special Award every year.